Trump vows to ease Syria sanctions, seeks to restore ties with new leader

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump announced plans to normalize relations and lift sanctions on Syria's new government, stating the move aims to give the country "a chance at peace."

Trump was set to meet Wednesday in Saudi Arabia with Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa, the onetime insurgent who last year led the overthrow of former leader Bashar Assad, News.Az reports citing foreign media.



He said the effort at rapprochement came at the urging of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the Saudi de facto ruler, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

"There is a new government that will hopefully succeed," Trump said of Syria, adding, "I say good luck, Syria. Show us something special."

The developments were a major boost for the Syrian president who at one point was imprisoned in Iraq for his role in the insurgency following the 2003 US-led invasion of the Arab country.



Al-Sharaa was named president of Syria in January, a month after a stunning offensive by insurgent groups led by al-Sharaa's Hayat Tahrir al-Sham or HTS that stormed Damascus ending the 54-year rule of the Assad family.

Then-President Joe Biden left the decision to Trump, whose administration has yet to formally recognise the new Syrian government. Sanctions imposed on Damascus under Assad also remain in place.



"The President agreed to say hello to the Syrian President while in Saudi Arabia tomorrow," the White House said before Trump's remarks.



The comments marked a striking change in tone from Trump, who had until now been deeply sceptical of Syrian President Ahmed Al-Sharaa.





