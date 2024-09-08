Trump vows to prosecute 2020 election 'cheaters' if re-elected

+ ↺ − 16 px

Former US President Donald Trump pledged to target those he believes "cheated" in the 2020 presidential election if he secures a victory in the November race for the White House.

Trump, who lost to Joe Biden in 2020, claims the vote was fraudulent and rigged against him.“The 2024 Election, where Votes have just started being cast, will be under the closest professional scrutiny and, WHEN I WIN, those people that CHEATED will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the Law, which will include long term prison sentences so that this Depravity of Justice does not happen again," the former president wrote on his social media platform Truth Social, News.Az reports citing foreign media. “Please beware that this legal exposure extends to Lawyers, Political Operatives, Donors, Illegal Voters, & Corrupt Election Officials. Those involved in unscrupulous behavior will be sought out, caught, and prosecuted at levels, unfortunately, never seen before in our Country.”Vice President Kamala Harris and Trump will take the stage next week in the only planned debate between the Democratic and Republican presidential candidates.Both are locked in a tight race, especially in the crucial swing states needed to win the election.

