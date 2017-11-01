Trump vows to Terminate Green Card lottery after NY attack

+ ↺ − 16 px

US President Donald Trump has vowed to terminate the Diversity Immigration Lottery program after the terrorist attack in New York that claimed the lives of eight people, including foreigners, APA reports quoting sputniknews.

"We want to get rid of chain migration, and we've wanted to do that for a long time and I've been wanting to do that for a long time and we'll be asking Congress to start working on it immediately. We need to get rid of this lottery program as soon as possible, [Sayfullo Saipov] came in through the diversity program as you know," Trump said.



Trump has described perpetrator of the "horrifying" Manhattan attack as an "animal," adding that he would consider sending the suspected attacker, whose identity was confirmed as Uzbek national Sayfullo Saipov, 29 to Guantanamo.



Manhattan Attack



On Tuesday, a man later identified as as Sayfullo Saipov, who reportedly came to the United States in 2010, drove a truck through a bike path in Manhattan and was shot by police and taken to hospital. The attack claiming the lives of eight is the deadliest act of terror in New York since the 9/11 attacks in 2001.



As eyewitnesses claim, he was allegedly shouting "Allahu Akbar" ("God is Great" in Arabic) after he stepped out of the car. A number of reports citing senior police officials suggested that there was also a handwritten note pledging allegiance to Daesh in the truck, however, the information is yet to be confirmed.



According to NYPD, police found notes in the vehicle of the suspected attacker in Arabic that allegedly said that Daesh "will endure forever."



Green Card Lottery Program



The annual Diversity Visa Lottery also known as the Green Card Lottery is a US government program that makes 55,000 Permanent Resident cards available very year to persons from "underrepresented countries."



The congressionally-mandated Program makes Green Cards available to the winners, authorizing them and their families to live, study and work in the US as permanent residents.



Earlier in the day, Trump lambasted the program, saying that the Uzbek national, Sayfullo Saipov, 29 has allegedly been living in the United States since 2010 through this program, which have been less represented in employment and family-based preference categories in the US and who meet two basic eligibility requirements.

News.Az

News.Az