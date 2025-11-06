Trump warns NYC mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani to “be nice” after election victory

+ ↺ − 16 px

U.S. President Donald Trump has warned New York City’s newly elected mayor, Zohran Mamdani, to “be nice” to him following Mamdani’s historic win earlier this week.

Trump said he found Mamdani’s victory speech “very angry” and took issue with his remarks directed at the White House. “I think he should be nice to me. I’m the one that has to approve a lot of things coming to him, so he’s off to a bad start,” Trump said, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

During his election night address, Mamdani had declared: “To get to any of us, you will have to get through all of us.” Trump responded by calling the statement “very dangerous,” urging the mayor-elect to “be respectful of Washington.”

“I want to make the city succeed,” Trump added, “but if he’s not respectful, he doesn’t have a chance of succeeding.”

Mamdani, 34, defeated former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and Republican Curtis Sliwa, becoming the first Muslim and South Asian mayor of the United States’ largest city. A self-described democratic socialist, he campaigned on ambitious reforms — including free buses, universal childcare, city-run grocery stores, rent-stabilized housing, and a higher minimum wage.

Trump, who said he “loves New York,” noted he would like to see the new mayor “do well” despite their differences.

News.Az