Who is Zohran Mamdani? The immigrant socialist who just shook New York politics

Zohran Mamdani has made history. At just 34, the Uganda-born Democratic socialist has become New York City’s first Muslim and first South Asian mayor — and the youngest person ever to take office at Gracie Mansion.

His victory, built on a campaign centered on affordability and working-class issues, marks a major shift in the city’s political direction and signals a potential new chapter for the Democratic Party, which has struggled to define its message in the era of Donald Trump, News.Az reports.

An immigrant upbringing and early influences

Born in Kampala, Uganda, Mamdani grew up in an academic and artistic household. His mother, Mira Nair, is an award-winning film director, and his father, Mahmood Mamdani, is a respected scholar. The family moved to New York when he was seven, settling in Manhattan.

He attended public schools, including the Bronx High School of Science, where he co-founded a cricket team and even ran for student government — promising freshly squeezed juice on campus. Outside school, he explored music and once performed as a rapper under the name “Young Cardamom.”

Mamdani later studied at Bowdoin College in Maine, majoring in Africana studies, writing a thesis on Rousseau and Frantz Fanon, and even studying Arabic in Egypt. He returned to New York after graduation to work as a housing counselor — experience that shaped his political vision. He became a U.S. citizen in 2018.

He married Syrian-American artist Rama Duwaji in 2025.

Entering politics — and becoming a progressive voice

Mamdani’s political rise began in 2020, when he won a New York State Assembly seat representing parts of Queens. A member of Democratic Socialists of America, he positioned himself as a champion of renters and working-class families.

During his four years in Albany, he introduced about 20 bills, three of which passed — but colleagues credit him with helping shift the legislature further left.

In 2024, he launched a long-shot bid for mayor, accusing then-Mayor Eric Adams of corruption and pledging to “lower the cost of living for working-class New Yorkers.” After a rapid grassroots and social-media-driven surge, he stunned the establishment by winning the Democratic primary — backed by figures like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Bernie Sanders.

A campaign built on affordability

Mamdani’s platform focused squarely on the cost-of-living crisis. Among his proposals:

Free public bus service

Rent freezes for rent-stabilized apartments

Creation of city-owned grocery stores

Raising taxes on corporations and the wealthy

Increasing NYC’s minimum wage to $30 by 2030

Expanding free preschool programs

He argued that New York can only call itself the “greatest city in the world” if ordinary residents can afford to stay there.

Polling showed many of these ideas were popular with voters — even as business leaders warned they could push companies out of the city.

Criticism, controversy, and political clashes

Mamdani’s outspoken style and left-wing views have made him a polarizing figure. Critics argue he is too radical; some Democrats kept their distance, while Republicans labeled him “extreme.” One Democratic colleague lamented that she wished he was “a harder worker,” while others praised his ideological impact.

His positions on policing and Middle East policy also attracted scrutiny. He previously called NYPD “racist” — a comment he later apologized for. He has strongly criticized Israel's actions in Gaza and once pledged to arrest Benjamin Netanyahu if he visited New York, alarming some Jewish leaders but energizing progressive voters.

The Trump factor

Mamdani’s mayoral campaign unfolded under the shadow of President Donald Trump. Trump froze federal funds to New York during the race and warned he would not support the city if Mamdani won, calling him a “communist lunatic.” Mamdani cast himself as someone ready to “take on bullies” and described ICE as “fascist.”

The clash between the two leaders appears destined to continue, shaping both national and city politics.

A turning point for New York — and the Democrats

With New York’s $116 billion budget, global role, and population of 8.5 million, its mayor holds outsized political influence. Mamdani’s win represents both a symbolic and substantive shift — a victory for the progressive wing of the Democratic Party and a signal that the city’s political base is moving left.

Whether his tenure ushers in a new model of progressive governance or sparks deeper polarization remains to be seen. What is clear is that Zohran Mamdani’s rise — from immigrant kid and aspiring rapper to mayor of the nation’s largest city — marks a new chapter in New York’s political story.

