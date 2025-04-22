Trump’s criticism of Fed chair sparks drop in US stocks, dollar

US stocks and the dollar plunged again as President Donald Trump intensified his attacks on the US central bank boss calling him "a major loser" for not lowering interest rates.

In a social media post, Trump called on Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell to cut interest rates "pre-emptively" to help boost the economy, saying Powell had been consistently too slow to respond to economic developments, News.Az report, citing foreign media.

"There can be a SLOWING of the economy unless Mr. Too Late, a major loser, lowers interest rates, NOW," he wrote.

Trump's criticism of Powell's handling of the US economy comes as his own plans for tariffs have driven a stock market sell-off and raised fears of economic recession.

The president's intensifying clash with Powell, whom he named to lead the Fed during his first term, has added to the market turmoil. The S&P 500, which tracks 500 of the biggest US companies, fell roughly 2.4% on Monday. It has lost roughly 12% of its value since the start of the year. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 2.5% and has dropped about 10% so far this year, while the Nasdaq fell more than 2.5% and is down roughly 18% since January. Though the dollar and US government bonds are typically considered safe assets in times of market turmoil, they have not escaped the recent turbulence. The dollar index - which measures the strength of the dollar against a set of currencies including the Euro - on Monday fell to its lowest level since 2022. Interest rates on US government debt also rose, as investors demanded higher returns for holding Treasuries. Trading on most major stock indexes was subdued on Tuesday morning. Japan's Nikkei 225 and the ASX 200 in Sydney were around 0.1% lower. Hong Kong's Hang Seng was down by about 0.5%. Meanwhile, the price of gold hit a new record high as investors seek out so-called "safe-haven" assets. Spot gold crossed the $3,400 (£2,563) per ounce mark for the first time on Monday. The precious metal is viewed as a safer place to put money during times of economic uncertainty.