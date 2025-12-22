Trump’s envoy to Greenland signals U.S. Arctic interest

+ ↺ − 16 px

Denmark says U.S. President Donald Trump’s appointment of Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry as special envoy to Greenland shows Washington’s ongoing interest in the Arctic island.

Denmark’s Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen emphasized that while the move reflects U.S. engagement, all parties, including the U.S., must respect Greenland’s status within the Kingdom of Denmark, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The appointment highlights growing strategic attention to Greenland amid global Arctic developments.

