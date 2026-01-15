TSMC profit hits record as AI chip demand surges

+ ↺ − 16 px

TSMC reported a record-setting jump in fourth-quarter profit as global demand for advanced chips used in artificial intelligence systems continued to soar.

Net profit for October–December rose 35% to T$505.7 billion ($16 billion), beating market estimates and marking the company’s seventh straight quarter of double-digit growth. Analysts had expected T$478.4 billion, according to LSEG SmartEstimate data, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The world’s top AI chip manufacturer and key supplier to Nvidia has benefited from a global build-out of data center and AI infrastructure, even as geopolitical uncertainty hangs over the semiconductor industry.

TSMC said 2025 capital spending reached $40.9 billion, in line with its forecast, and reaffirmed plans to expand its U.S. footprint after announcing a proposed $100 billion investment last year alongside President Donald Trump. U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said last week the company is preparing further U.S. investment.

