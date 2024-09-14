Tunisia begins electoral campaign for presidential election

+ ↺ − 16 px

The electoral campaign for the upcoming presidential election, scheduled for Oct. 6, officially kicked off on Tunisian soil on Saturday, two days after it began abroad, News.Az reports.According to Tunisia's Independent High Authority for Elections (ISIE), the campaign will continue until midnight on Oct. 4.On Sept. 2, the ISIE announced the final list of three candidates: incumbent President Kais Saied, who is running for a second five-year term; Secretary-General of the People's Movement party, Zouhair Maghzaoui; and Secretary-General of the Azimoun Movement, Ayachi Zammel, who is still in detention for election-related irregularities.The final results of the presidential election will be announced by Nov. 9 at the latest. Tunisia holds a presidential election every five years, with Saied having served as president since his election in 2019.

News.Az