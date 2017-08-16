Turkey: 41 people arrested over suspected PKK links

+ ↺ − 16 px

More than 40 suspects were arrested across Turkey Wednesday for their alleged links to the PKK terrorist organization, APA reports quoting Anadolu Agency.

In simultaneous raids at 10 separate locations in the provinces of Canakkale, Istanbul, Batman, Van, Erzurum and Agri, at least six people were arrested for allegedly being members of the youth wing of the PKK terrorist organization.

In another operation in Turkey’s southeastern Diyarbakir province, 30 suspects were taken into custody for allegedly planning terrorist attacks on the anniversary of its first terror attacks on Aug. 15, 1984.

Under the leadership of now-imprisoned Abdullah Ocalan, who was later captured in 1999, the PKK conducted its first attacks on Aug. 15, 1984, when it targeted police and gendarmerie bases in the southeastern provinces of Siirt and Hakkari.

Meanwhile, three other suspects were arrested in Istanbul on charges of spreading propaganda on social media for the PKK terror organization.

Separately, two PKK suspects were arrested and remanded in custody in the southeastern Adiyaman province on charges of attempting to recruit PKK members and spreading terrorist propaganda on social media.

Turkish police seized documents and digital material in the suspects' homes.

The PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Ankara, the U.S. and the EU -- resumed its armed campaign against Turkey in July 2015.

Since then, it has been responsible for the deaths of 1,200 Turkish security personnel and civilians, women and children.

News.Az

News.Az