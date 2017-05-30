Turkey arrests suspected senior İSİL leader

+ ↺ − 16 px

Istanbul police’s anti-terror branch Tuesday arrested a suspected senior Daesh leader Halis Bayancuk on Tuesday, according to a security source, Anadolu Agency

Bayancuk was arrested as part of the investigation against the militant group carried out by Sakarya Chief Public Prosecutor's Office, the source, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on talking to media, told Anadolu Agency.

The suspect, who is also known as Abu Hanzala, will be brought to northwestern Sakarya province.

Bayancuk is also accused of being leader of Daesh's supporters and sympathizers in Turkey.

