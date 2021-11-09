Turkey-Azerbaijan brotherhood will last forever – Minister Akar

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan and Turkey share a common history, and the brotherhood between the two countries will last forever, Turkey’s Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said at a joint press conference with his Azerbaijani counterpart Zakir Hasanov in Baku, News.Az reports.

Akar stressed that Turkey is always ready to mobilize all its resources to solve any problem in Azerbaijan.

The minister expressed confidence that the existing friendly and fraternal relations between the two countries will further develop.

News.Az