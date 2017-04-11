Turkey creating e-platform for trade with Azerbaijani, Georgian SMEs

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani, Turkish and Georgian entrepreneurs, involved in small and medium businesses, will in May get a single electronic shopping platform, the Daily Sabah newspaper reported citing World Business Platform Foundation (WSF) CEO Tunc Uyanik.

Uyanik stated that this initiative aims to protect small and medium enterprises that carry out a large part of production operations, while confronting the difficulties associated with the rapid acceleration of globalization, Trend reports.

This initiative is expected to be supported by developed countries since it works to reduce the distorting income distribution effect of globalization.

News.Az

