Turkey makes masks mandatory everywhere except home in fight against pandemic

The Interior Ministry announced on Tuesday that wearing masks is now mandatory across Turkey and everywhere except residences.

A new set of measures announced by the ministry came after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that Turkey would take new measures to stem the spread of the coronavirus on Monday.

Erdogan has announced that mass transit vehicles would not be allowed to have standing passengers. The Interior Ministry's new instructions allow only rail systems like metro and metro buses to admit standing passengers but in a limited capacity, to be decided by the pandemic boards in each province. The number of passengers admitted to buses and minibusses must allow for social distancing under the new rules.

In regard to the new school year, Erdoğan said both distance learning and in-person education would be used, taking into account the conditions of the outbreak. He said school reopenings would begin with preschool and first-grade students, in accordance with the preferences of individual families.

Touching on the economic impact of the pandemic, Erdogan said: "Although we experienced a contraction as expected in the second quarter of the year, it is a fact that we are better off than many states in the world, including developed countries. All data indicates that we will experience a strong recovery in the third quarter."

He said that Turkey has welcomed more than 10 million tourists so far this year and aims to accommodate even more before the end of 2020.

Erdogan said the recent discovery of natural gas found in the Sakarya Gas Field in the Black Sea was the second-largest energy discovery in the world this year and is equivalent to 1.9 billion barrels of oil. "It is also among a few reserves in the world in terms of the quality of the gas," he noted.

