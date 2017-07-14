Turkey marks first anniversary of failed July 15 coup attempt

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkey is marking the first anniversary of the failed July 15 coup attempt by the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) through various activities across the country, APA reports.

On 15 July 2016, a faction within the Turkish Armed Forces that organized themselves as the “Peace at Home Council” attempted a coup d'état in Turkey against state institutions, including, but not limited to the government and president. This announcement of them was aired in the Turkish Radio and Television (TRT) in Ankara.

A state of emergency was announced in the country in response to the attempted coup.

On July 15, military jets were witnessed flying over Ankara, and both the Fatih Sultan Mehmet and Bosphorus bridges in Istanbul were closed. The rebels bombed the Grand National Assembly in Ankara.

The defeated coup left 300 military and civilians martyred and nearly 15,400 injured.

As a result of the large-scale operations held by the Turkish Armed Forces and the police, the coup attempt was prevented on July 16. The FETO-attempted coup failed.

So far, about 170,000 people were detained as suspects. About 50,000 of them were sentenced to pre-trial detention. The trial of many of them launched.

Turkey is in talks with the US for the extradition of Fethullah Gulen, the leader of FETO terrorist organization.

The state of emergency announced in Turkey was extended for several times.

News.Az

