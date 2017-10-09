Turkey may close Incirlik Air Base for US

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkey may close the Incirlik Air Base for the US Air Force, Turkish media outlets reported Oct. 9.

The air base may be closed because on Oct. 8, the US suspended issuance of non-immigrant visas to Turkish citizens, according to the report.

Non-immigrant visas are issued to all those travelling to the US for tourism, medical treatment, business, temporary work or study. Immigrant visa services are only for those seeking to live in the US permanently.

The US suspended issuance of non-immigrant visas to Turkish citizens due to the arrest of an employee of the US Consulate General in Istanbul, the report said.

The Turkish authorities, commenting on the arrest of the employee, noted that he had links with the movement of Fethullah Gulen, who is accused of being involved in a military coup attempt in Turkey in 2016.

Turkey, in turn, also suspended the issuance of visas to US citizens.

News.Az

News.Az