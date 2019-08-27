Turkey names date of deliveries of S-400 second battalions

+ ↺ − 16 px

The deliveries of the second battalion of Russian-made S-400 long-range surface-to-air missile systems to Turkey will begin on August 27, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said.

"The process of transporting and delivering the second battery of the S-400 to Turkey will begin tomorrow," the defense minister said in a live broadcast of NTV television channel.

The first reports about the talks between Russia and Turkey on the deliveries of S-400 air defense missile systems came in November 2016. Russia confirmed in September 2017 that the relevant contract worth $2.5 billion had been signed. Under the contract, Ankara will get a regiment set of S-400 air defense missile systems (two battalions). The deal also envisages a partial transfer of production technology to the Turkish side.

Turkey is the first NATO member state to purchase such air-defense missile systems from Russia. The first battalion of S-400 air defense systems was delivered to Turkey’s Murted Air Base in Ankara by 30 military transport planes on July 12-25, TASS recalls.

News.Az

