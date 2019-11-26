Turkey neutralizes 7 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Turkish military neutralized seven PKK terrorists in an air-backed operation in northern Iraq, the National Defense Ministry said on Tuesday, Anadolu Agency reported.

The ministry said in a tweet that the terrorists neutralized as part of Operation Claw in the Hakurk region were plotting an attack.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in statements to imply terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

On May 27, Turkey launched Operation Claw against the PKK in the Hakurk region of northern Iraq, followed by its second and third phases in July and late August.

More than 400 PKK terrorists were “neutralized” in northern Iraq over the past four months, according to the ministry.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- has been responsible for deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

News.Az

