Turkey plans to open Consulate General in Azerbaijan’s Shusha – President Erdogan

Turkey plans to open Consulate General in Azerbaijan’s Shusha – President Erdogan

Turkey plans to open the Consulate General in Azerbaijan’s Shusha city, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said during a press conference in Shusha.

According to him, the Turkish Consulate General in Shusha will be opened soon: "In this way, we will ensure that our activities in the region will be faster and more efficient."

News.Az


