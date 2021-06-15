Turkey plans to open Consulate General in Azerbaijan’s Shusha – President Erdogan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkey plans to open the Consulate General in Azerbaijan’s Shusha city, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said during a press conference in Shusha.

According to him, the Turkish Consulate General in Shusha will be opened soon: "In this way, we will ensure that our activities in the region will be faster and more efficient."

News.Az

News.Az