Turkey records over 1,000 daily coronavirus recoveries

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkey on Monday confirmed 1,003 more recoveries from the novel coronavirus, bringing the tally to 217,497, according to the country's health minister, according to Anadolu Agency.

Citing Health Ministry data, Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter that 995 more people contracted COVID-19 over the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 233,851.

The country's death toll from the disease rose to 5,747, with 19 new fatalities over the past 24 hours.

Koca said the measures against the virus were not sufficiently taken into consideration during the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha.

"We are concerned about the rise in the number of cases throughout the country in the coming days, which was previously limited to some provinces," he added.

On Sunday, Koca had expressed his concerns over the lack of measures during the Muslim Eid al-Adha holiday and said its possible results would be seen in the coming days.

Healthcare professionals conducted 41,301 tests for COVID-19 over the past day, raising the tally to over 4.92 million.

The coronavirus pandemic has claimed more than 690,000 lives in 188 countries and regions since it originated in China last December. The US, Brazil, India, and Russia are currently the worst-hit countries in the world.

More than 18.11 million COVID-19 cases have been reported worldwide, with recoveries exceeding 10.73 million, according to figures compiled by the US' Johns Hopkins University.

News.Az