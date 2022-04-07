Turkey remains Ukraine’s true and reliable partner - Dmytro Kuleba

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Turkey remains Ukraine’s true and reliable partner," Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba has twitted today, News.az reports.

"My counterpart and friend Mevlut Cavusoglu affirmed Ankara’s commitment to provide Ukraine with further support. Grateful to the Turkish side for its tireless diplomatic efforts to bring an end to Russia’s war against Ukraine," Dmytro Kuleba wrote.

News.Az