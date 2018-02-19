Turkey renames street that houses US Embassy to ‘Olive Branch’

Turkey has renamed the street in Ankara that houses the US Embassy to “Olive Branch”, the Turkish media reported Feb. 19.

Such a decision was made Feb. 13 due to the US position regarding the Operation Olive Branch, held by Turkey to liberate Syria’s Afrin from the Kurdish Democratic Union Party (PYD) terrorists, Trend reports.

Earlier, Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Hakan Cavusoglu said that provision of the PYD terrorists with financial assistance worth $500 million by the US may completely break off relations between Ankara and Washington.

Cavusoglu added that the US must cooperate on all issues with Turkey, rather than with terrorists.

On Jan. 20, the Turkish Armed Forces, together with the Free Syrian Army, launched the Operation Olive Branch in Afrin, Syria.

F-16 fighters of the Turkish Air Force are involved in the operation, inflicting strikes on the positions of PYD/YPG on the Syrian-Turkish border.

