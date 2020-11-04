Turkey reports nearly 2,400 new coronavirus cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkey registered 2,391 more novel coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, according to Health Ministry data released Wednesday, Anadolu Agency reports.

The country's overall tally now stands at 384,509, the ministry said.

Some 1,841 more patients recovered over the past day, raising the tally to 330,665, while the death toll rose by 77 to reach 10,558.

A total of 144,416 more COVID-19 tests were carried out across the country, bringing the total to over 14.55 million.

The figures showed that the number of patients in critical condition currently stands at 2,464, with 4.7% this week suffering from pneumonia.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter that keeping the epidemic under control was not possible without reducing the contact. “Our healthcare personnel should not be tired,” he added.

Across the world, COVID-19 has claimed more than 1.2 million lives in 190 countries and regions since last December.

The US, India, and Brazil are currently the worst-hit countries.

Over 47.55 million cases have been reported worldwide, with recoveries exceeding 31.7 million, according to figures compiled by the US' Johns Hopkins University.

News.Az