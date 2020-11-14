Turkey, Russia conclude negotiations on Karabakh in Ankara

+ ↺ − 16 px

Meetings with the Russian delegation, which arrived in Ankara in connection with the upcoming work on a ceasefire agreement in Nagorno-Karabakh, ended.

It was noted that after the agreement on the ceasefire in Karabakh, Turkey and the Russian delegation completed discussions on joint activities and the Russian delegation has already left for Moscow. The Turkish Defense Ministry said the discussions would continue in the coming days.

It should be noted that yesterday two Russian delegations consisting of 20 people arrived in the capital of Turkey. One of the delegations discussed issues related to the Joint Control Center for the Ceasefire in Syria, mainly in Idlib and the other - in Nagorno-Karabakh, as well as the participation of Turkish and Russian armed forces in the peacekeeping mission in Nagorno-Karabakh.

