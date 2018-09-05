Turkey, Russia hold working group meeting on Syria

+ ↺ − 16 px

The latest meeting between the working groups of Turkey and Russia on Syria was held on Aug. 31-Sept. 4, Turkey's National Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

The ministry said the meeting focused on the latest developments in Syria and regional security, according to Anadolu Agency.

It added joint working groups will continue in the future as well.

The meeting came ahead of trilateral summit between Turkey, Russia and Iran on Sept. 7 in Tehran.

News.Az

