Turkey says agriculture trade with Azerbaijan needs boost

The minister visited Baku to participate in the Azerbaijan-Turkey Business Forum, Trend reports.

“We must raise this level and expand the range of exported products,” Celik said.

The minister further noted that development of relations between the two countries is possible in many areas.

“The business forum held today contributes to establishment of close ties between entrepreneurs from the two countries,” he added.

Celik also invited Azerbaijani Agriculture Minister Heydar Asadov to be the honorable guest in the meeting of agriculture ministers of African countries, planned to be held in Turkey.

