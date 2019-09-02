Turkey successfully tests new drones

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkey has successfully tested new drones “Akinci”, Trend reports referring to Turkish media.

The drones have been developed by the Technology Development Foundation of Turkey.

It is also reported that after launching serial production of the drones “Akinci”, they will be supplied to the Turkish Air Force.

During the first six months of 2019, the total volume of exports of the defense industry of Turkey amounted to $1.282 billion, which is 4.4 percent more compared to January-June 2018.

As stated earlier by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkey will strengthen the defense industry and will be among the world leaders in the production of defense products.

"I instruct all law enforcement agencies to refuse [to receive] products imported by the defense industry. Turkey is able to provide itself with relevant products," Erdogan said.

The head of state noted that in the near future, the country will begin mass production of the domestic tank ALTAY.

Turkey has invested about $35 billion in the defense industry in recent years.

News.Az

