Turkey to kickstart 1st lithium production plant in Eskişehir

Turkey is set to begin producing lithium for the first time in a plant currently under construction in the central province of Eskişehir, the country’s energy and natural resources minister announced.

“We will start the production of lithium in Turkey for the first time with the plant of which construction began this year,” Fatih Dönmez told reporters on the sidelines of a visit to Eti Maden Technology Development Center on Monday.

The element is used in cell and battery technologies.

Turkey's inroad in lithium production will start on a small scale of 10 tons per year, but this is expected to rise to nearly 500 tons in the next two to three years, according to Dönmez.

Given that Turkey currently imports nearly 1,200 tons of lithium annually, it represents a considerable volume in domestic production and in import savings, which Dönmez said are more expensive.

In a later tweet, Dönmez said the country would start local production of lithium by the end of the year.

“We have started the boron lithium production attack. Domestic-made lithium will be used in the batteries of electric cars, phones, and tablets. We will start production at the end of the year,” the minister said.

