Turkey urges more help in its fight against terrorism

US President Donald Trump has called on Russia to stop "destabilising" Ukraine and other countries and end support for "hostile regimes" such as those in Syria and Iran, APA reports quoting Anadolu agency.

Speaking in the Polish capital Warsaw, Mr Trump urged Russia to "join the community of responsible nations".

The Kremlin rejected his comments.

The US leader has travelled to Hamburg for the G20 summit, where he will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin for the first time.

He also faces differences with other leaders, including German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who said last week that the G20 would focus on the Paris climate deal - which the US has withdrawn from.

News.Az

