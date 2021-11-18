Turkey will continue to stand by Azerbaijan: Minister Akar

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkey will continue to stand by brotherly Azerbaijan with all its might, Turkish Minister of Defense Hulusi Akar said on Thursday, News.Az reports.

Delivering a speech at an event marking the 44th anniversary of Erziyez University, Akar stressed that Turkey attaches great importance to peace and stability in Caucasus.

“Our dear brother Azerbaijan has liberated its territories from the 30-year-long occupation. Turkey will continue to stand by its brothers with all its capabilities, as it did during the war,” the minister added.

News.Az