Turkey won’t forget Azerbaijan’s pain: Presidential Administration

Turkey won’t forget Azerbaijan’s pain, the Turkish Presidential Administration told Trend in anticipation of the next anniversary of the January 20 tragedy.

“Turkey remembers and will never forget the sons and daughters of fraternal Azerbaijan, who sacrificed their lives for the independence of their country,” the Turkish Presidential Administration said. “Despite that 29 years pass since the January 20 tragedy, this wound is still fresh in the memory of the Azerbaijani and Turkish peoples.”

The Presidential Administration also noted that Turkey supports Azerbaijan always and in all issues, just like Azerbaijan supports Turkey.

January 20 is a day that went down in the history of Azerbaijan's fight for independence and territorial integrity.

On January 20, 1990, the Soviet army forces entered Baku to suppress the masses protesting the USSR-supported Armenian aggression based on territorial claims against Azerbaijan.

The result was an unprecedented tragedy for Azerbaijan. Valiant sons and daughters of Azerbaijan put the country's freedom, honor and dignity above everything else, sacrificed their lives and became martyrs.

The January 20 tragedy brought huge losses and death of innocent people. But it also demonstrated the spirit and pride of Azerbaijani nation, which couldn't stand the betrayal of the criminal empire led by Mikhail Gorbachev.

Azerbaijanis gained the independence they were dreaming of, and the country achieved sovereignty.

Despite that many years have passed since those bloody days, Azerbaijanis remember the dreadful night that took many innocent lives and marks the anniversary of the January 20 tragedy every year.

January 20 is immortalized in the memory of Azerbaijani nation as a Day of the Nationwide Sorrow.

News.Az

