Turkey’s Erdogan to become AKP leader

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkey’s Justice and Development Party (AKP), during a meeting of its Executive Committee, decided to offer President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to become an AKP memb

Aktay noted that a solemn ceremony of Erdogan’s joining the AKP will be held on May 2.

He also said the Executive Committee decided to hold an extraordinary congress on May 21.

“During the next extraordinary congress, new chairman of the party will be elected. It is expected that President Erdogan will become the party’s chairman,” added Aktay.

Erdogan is the founder and ex-leader of the AKP, established in 2001. He left the party in 2014 due to his election as president.

A referendum on amendments to the Turkish Constitution was held April 16. According to one of the amendments, the country’s president can be a member of a political party.

News.Az

News.Az