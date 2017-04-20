Turkey's Erdogan to meet US President Trump on May 16-17
- 20 Apr 2017 18:58
- 29 Jul 2024 15:03
- 120952
- Region
- Share https://news.az/news/turkeys-erdogan-to-meet-us-president-trump-on-may-16-17 Copied
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday he would meet his US counterpart Donald Trump in Washington on May 16-17, Anadolu reported.
Erdogan on April 20 said in an interview with Turkish media that the meetings with Trump would be held May 16-17 after the Turkish leader travels to China on May 15.
"I will be travelling to China, and after China I will be traveling to the United States," he said.
News.Az