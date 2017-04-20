Yandex metrika counter

Turkey's Erdogan to meet US President Trump on May 16-17

  • Region
  • Share
Turkey's Erdogan to meet US President Trump on May 16-17

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday he would meet his US counterpart Donald Trump in Washington on May 16-17, Anadolu reported.

Erdogan on April 20 said in an interview with Turkish media that the meetings with Trump would be held May 16-17 after the Turkish leader travels to China on May 15.

"I will be travelling to China, and after China I will be traveling to the United States," he said.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      