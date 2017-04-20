Turkey's Erdogan to meet US President Trump on May 16-17

Turkey's Erdogan to meet US President Trump on May 16-17

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday he would meet his US counterpart Donald Trump in Washington on May 16-17, Anadolu reported.

Erdogan on April 20 said in an interview with Turkish media that the meetings with Trump would be held May 16-17 after the Turkish leader travels to China on May 15.

"I will be travelling to China, and after China I will be traveling to the United States," he said.

News.Az

News.Az