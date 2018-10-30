Turkey’s national holiday marked in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani PM Novruz Mammadov took part in the event

The Turkish Embassy in Azerbaijan has organized an official reception on the occasion of the 95th anniversary of declaration of the Turkish Republic, AZERTAC reports.

After playing the national anthems of both countries, Turkish ambassador Erkan Ozoral spoke of his country’s struggle for independence and the country`s development during the years of independence. He read out the Turkish president’s address on the anniversary of declaration of the Turkish Republic to the people of Turkey, whereby President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan highlighted Turkey’s great strides in political, military, economic, democratic and human rights spheres.

Speaking about the development of relations between Azerbaijan and Turkey, the diplomat said that mutual visits, the signed documents create opportunity to continue friendly and brotherly relations at the highest level.

Azerbaijan’s Prime Minister Novruz Mammadov congratulated the Turkish government and nation on behalf of the Azerbaijani government. He praised Turkey`s economic development, hailing relations between the two countries. He said that Turkey has made a great and glorious path of development and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkey develops in all spheres. Mammadov also hailed Turkey's support for Azerbaijan in settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan, Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. The Deputy Prime Minister stressed that the two states have signed a number of important documents that promote further cooperation of both countries, noting that “these documents give a strong impetus to further development of mutually beneficial relations”.

Azerbaijani Premier congratulated the people of Turkey with the opening of a new airport in Istanbul.

“The Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway is a contribution to stability and economic development. This contribution is based on the friendship between Turkey and Azerbaijan. The Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway, which is a new upgrade project for the Eurasia, is the restoration of the ancient Silk Road”, Novruz Mammadov added.

“I am convinced that the centuries-old relations between our fraternal countries will enable to reach strategic targets of both states”, the Azerbaijani Premier emphasized.

Azerbaijan`s state and government officials, MPs, foreign ambassadors and public figures attended the event.

News.Az

News.Az