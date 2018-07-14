Turkey's state of emergency expected to end on July 18

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkey's state of emergency imposed in the wake of the defeated 2016 coup attempt is expected to be lifted on July 18, a top Turkish presidential aide said on Friday.

"If we are faced with a very extraordinary threat, the state of emergency mechanism can be declared again," Ibrahim Kalin told reporters after the country's first Cabinet meeting under the new presidential system.

Turkey declared a state of emergency for the first time on July 20, 2016 following the deadly coup attempt orchestrated by the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gulen, which left 251 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.

In April, the government renewed the ongoing state of emergency for the seventh time.

Kalin said the main purpose of the Cabinet meeting was to "continue working without losing pace, time."

"Ensuring budgetary discipline, fighting inflation and implementing structural reforms are among the priorities in the new term," said Kalin, adding that new measures would be also taken on export-oriented growth, according to Anadolu Agency.

Kalin also said that senior appointments within ministries would be made in the coming days.

