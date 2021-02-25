Turkic Council commemorates victims of Khojaly Genocide - Secretary General

+ ↺ − 16 px

A message of the Secretary General of the Turkic Council Baghdad Amreyev on the occasion of the commemoration of the Khojaly Genocide has been posted on the official website of the organization.

The message says:

"Today marks the 29th anniversary of the genocide at Khojaly, the town in the Nagorno-Karabakh region of the Republic of Azerbaijan, committed by Armenian forces against Azerbaijani civilians during the first Karabakh War.

Armenian armed forces attacked Khojaly and in one-night massacred innocent people, including women, children, and babies, wounded and taken hostage thousands of people. Khojaly town was completely annihilated.



However, as the whole world has witnessed, justice eventually was served and the legitimate struggle of brotherly Azerbaijan for its lands under occupation in Nagorno-Karabakh has been settled with the victory. This glorious success also constituted a source of pride and contentment for the entire Turkic World.

Certainly, the painful memory of Khojaly still remains in the hearts of our Azerbaijani brothers and sisters. Therefore, as the Turkic Council, we commemorate with respect the victims of the Khojaly genocide and continue to stand shoulder to shoulder with the people and Government of Azerbaijan."

News.Az

