Turkic Council experts hold first online meeting on energy

The First Working Group meeting on Energy Cooperation of the Turkic Council was organized on 23 February 2021 in a virtual format.

More than 45 government officials, representatives of the state-owned companies operating in the energy sector, and experts from the Member and Observer States namely Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkey, Uzbekistan, and Hungary attended the meeting.

During the meeting, the Parties presented their capabilities of states in the energy sector, ongoing reforms, exchanged best practices and knowledge on energy efficiency and advanced energy technologies as well as briefed on the current investment projects and prospects for renewable energy.



They also discussed and shared their views on the possibilities of further establishing multilateral energy cooperation, the potential for development and diversification of energy routes, as well as improvement of interregional energy connectivity among the Member States.

