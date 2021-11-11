Turkic Council going through a period of its development: Azerbaijani FM

Turkic Council going through a period of its development: Azerbaijani FM

The Turkic Council is currently going through a period of its development, said Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.

The minister made the statement at the 8th meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Turkic Council member states in Instanbul on Thursday, News.Az reports.

He reminded that Azerbaijan assumed the chairmanship of the Turkic Council during the organization’s 7th summit held on October 15 in Baku.

“Despite the fact that the period of Azerbaijan’s chairmanship coincided with the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization has continued to operate at full capacity, cooperation among the member states has further developed and the Turkic Council’s role has increased on a global scale,” Minister Bayramov added.

The minister also noted that over the past period, Uzbekistan has become a full member of the Turkic Council, and Turkmenistan has received an observer status in the organization.

