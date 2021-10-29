Turkic Council marks 98th anniversary of Turkish Republic

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Turkic Council has congratulated Turkey on the eve of Friday’s 98th anniversary of the declaration of the Turkish Republic.

"On the occasion of the Republic Day of our host and one of the founding members of the Turkic Council, the Republic of Turkey, I have the honor and pleasure to convey my cordial congratulations and best wishes to the fraternal Turkish people and Government," Baghdad Amreyev, the secretary-general of the Turkic Council, said in a Thursday statement.

Turkey’s historical accomplishments serve "to inspire many nations and encourage them to adopt the principles of state-building that Turkey has achieved," said Amreyev.

"Preparing to welcome the centennial of its foundation (in 2023), Turkey has already taken its rightful place as a strong country in the international political arena with its farsighted and peaceful foreign policies, as well as successful economic, political and social development, built upon progressive reforms," he added.

The secretary-general also expressed his gratitude to all the institutions of the council's host country Turkey, "who have always provided the strongest support for the unity and solidarity of the Turkic world, initiated the meetings held for this purpose before and during the establishment period of the Turkic Council, and strengthened our Organization by not only hosting the Turkic Council Secretariat but also extending all its means to achieve our activities and undertakings."

Noting that the Turkic Council member states are set to meet in Istanbul on Nov.12, he wished Turkey a successful term as it is set to take over the chairmanship from Azerbaijan.

Hopefully, the member states will enjoy "closer cooperation and deeper integration" during this new era, he said.

On Oct. 29, 1923, Turkish Republic founder Mustafa Kemal Ataturk officially declared the nation’s name and proclaimed the country's status as a republic. Ever since, Turkey has celebrated Republic Day every Oct. 29.

The republic is due to celebrate its centenary in 2023.

News.Az