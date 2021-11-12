Turkic Council to donate 2.5M COVID-19 vaccines to Africa

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Turkic Council will be donating 2.5 million coronavirus vaccine doses to Africa, including 2 million from Turkey, the country's president said on Friday, Anadolu Agency reports.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, along with the other leaders of the Turkic Council, held a press conference on Democracy and Freedom Island off Istanbul.

Erdogan in his speech said that in the meeting, the leaders emphasized their intention to act together against climate change and crises such as the coronavirus pandemic.

"We have once again documented our determination to continue our fight against all forms of terrorism, extremism, racism, and Islamophobia," Erdogan added.

He emphasized that by sharing the opportunities of the pandemic, the council showed once again that they were one and together as the Turkic world.

"The region of Turkestan, the cradle of civilization, will once again become a center of attraction and enlightenment for all humanity," said Erdogan.

News.Az

News.Az