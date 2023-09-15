Turkic world with strong traditions of statehood meets new revival - Turkish President

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Turkic world, with strong traditions of statehood, is experiencing a new revival, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, News.az reports.

"The Turkic world, with strong traditions of statehood, is undergoing a new revival and is open for development. We are constantly working to strengthen our cultural, historical, economic, and political ties. We will open a new era for our brothers and sisters, both in our country and in the diaspora. We all need to work more together. I believe that platforms like this one will arouse interest. I have no doubt that we will achieve good results in the short term," Erdogan said at the 10th Congress of the World Turkish Business Council.

The 10th World Turkish Business Council Congress opened in Istanbul today.

