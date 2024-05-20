Turkish, Azerbaijani presidents discuss ties, regional issues over the phone

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan made a phone call his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev on 20 May to discuss Türkiye-Azerbaijan relations, as well as regional and global developments News.az reports.

President Erdogan hailed the positive progress of the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, noting that Türkiye is closely following it.The President of Türkiye emphasized that the fair and sustainable peace that will be ensured in the region will create a new environment for both Azerbaijan and Armenia, as well as for the countries of the region.During the conversation, the presidents also exchanged views on future cooperation.

News.Az