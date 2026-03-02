Turkish air carriers extend Middle East flight suspensions

All flights to Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Syria and Lebanon have been suspended until Friday. Meanwhile, scheduled services to Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates have been canceled through Tuesday, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu said flights to Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh, Jeddah and Medina airports, as well as to Oman, will resume.

He also noted that one Turkish Airlines aircraft and one Pegasus Airlines plane were grounded in Tehran, while their crews were safely evacuated to Türkiye.

Other airline personnel based in Qatar, Bahrain and the UAE are not facing any security risks.