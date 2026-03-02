Yandex metrika counter

Turkish air carriers extend Middle East flight suspensions

Türkiye air carriers have extended the suspension of most flights to several Middle Eastern destinations amid ongoing regional attacks.

All flights to Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Syria and Lebanon have been suspended until Friday. Meanwhile, scheduled services to Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates have been canceled through Tuesday, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu said flights to Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh, Jeddah and Medina airports, as well as to Oman, will resume.

He also noted that one Turkish Airlines aircraft and one Pegasus Airlines plane were grounded in Tehran, while their crews were safely evacuated to Türkiye.

Other airline personnel based in Qatar, Bahrain and the UAE are not facing any security risks.


honor Patriotic War martyrs

