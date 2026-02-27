Turkish Airlines refutes claims of canceled flights to Iran

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish Airlines denied reports on Friday that it had canceled flights from Türkiye to Iran, confirming that operations to Tehran are continuing as scheduled, according to the company’s senior vice president for communications.

"Claims circulating on social media regarding flight cancellations related to Iran do not reflect the truth. We do not have any flight cancellations. Our flights operating during daytime conditions are continuing as planned," Yahya Ustun said on US social media company X, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

In recent weeks, the US has reinforced its military presence in the Persian Gulf and signaled the possibility of military action to pressure Iran to abandon its nuclear and missile programs and curb "its regional allies."

Tehran has accused Washington and Israel of fabricating pretexts for intervention and regime change, and has warned it would respond to any military attack, even if limited, while insisting that sanctions relief must accompany any restrictions on its nuclear program.

News.Az