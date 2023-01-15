Turkish Airlines aircraft makes emergency landing in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

The captain of the Turkish Airlines Istanbul-Tokyo flight sent a request to the Heydar Aliyev International Airport for an emergency landing due to a sudden deterioration in the health of a passenger, News.Az reports.

The Boeing 777 landed at Baku airport at 07:15 (GMT+4).

The passenger was provided with medical assistance, and it was decided to place him in one of the clinics in Baku.

The plane took off from Baku to Tokyo at 09:30.

News.Az