Turkish Airlines becomes a member of Azerbaijan Tourism Association

Turkish Airlines has become a full member of the Azerbaijan Tourism Association (AZTA), Fineko/abc.az reports.

AZTA reports that negotiations on airline’s membership have been conducted for a certain time, and Turkish Airlines became the second airline after Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL), which entered the Association.

"Association’s head Nahid Bagirov handed over the certificate of membership to the head of the Baku-based Turkish Airlines representative office Seifulla Ilyas and said he was confident that the Company will make its contribution to the development of tourism in Azerbaijan. Seifulla Ilyas, in his turn, noted that Turkish Airlines will continue active participation in the development of tourism in Azerbaijan," AZTA said.

