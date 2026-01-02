Turkish Airlines to construct world’s largest cargo terminal

Türkiye's flag carrier, Turkish Airlines, announced on Friday that it will build the world's largest cargo terminal and in-flight catering facility, with an investment of 100 billion Turkish liras (over $2.3 billion).

"Türkiye is growing, Turkish Airlines is soaring," the flag carrier wrote on Turkish social media platform NSosyal, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

The airline said the investment and the establishment of the cargo terminal and in-flight catering facility will create 26,000 new jobs.

"As Türkiye's flagship brand, this pride makes us proud," the flag carrier added.

The location of the projects was not mentioned, but Istanbul – Türkiye’s commercial capital, and the site of two major international air hubs – is likely.