Turkish ambassador: Karabakh conflict’s settlement important for Turkey

Settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is important for Turkey, Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Erkan Ozoral told reporters in Baku, Trend reports Oct. 21.

The diplomat noted that Turkey has always supported and will continue to support Azerbaijan’s fair stance.

“This issue is always on Turkey’s agenda,” the ambassador added.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

