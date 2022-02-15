Yandex metrika counter

Turkish Armed Forces conduct trainings for Azerbaijani servicemen (PHOTO)

  • Azerbaijan
  • Share
Turkish Armed Forces conduct trainings for Azerbaijani servicemen (PHOTO)

Trainings for ship instructors for the personnel of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan were held, the Turkish Ministry of National Defense said on Twitter, News.Az reports.

"We continue to be close to our Azerbaijani brothers in accordance with the concept of 'One nation - two states," the message reads.

News about - Turkish Armed Forces conduct trainings for Azerbaijani servicemen (PHOTO)

News about - Turkish Armed Forces conduct trainings for Azerbaijani servicemen (PHOTO)

News about - Turkish Armed Forces conduct trainings for Azerbaijani servicemen (PHOTO)


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      