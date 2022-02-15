Turkish Armed Forces conduct trainings for Azerbaijani servicemen (PHOTO)
Trainings for ship instructors for the personnel of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan were held, the Turkish Ministry of National Defense said on Twitter, News.Az reports.
"We continue to be close to our Azerbaijani brothers in accordance with the concept of 'One nation - two states," the message reads.