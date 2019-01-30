Turkish army continues fight against FETO

+ ↺ − 16 px

A total of 1,076 Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) linked personnel were suspended from duty in the Turkish Armed Forces in the last seven months, Anadolu Agency reports.

According to defense ministry sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on talking to the media, a total of 624 personnel of the land forces, 107 of the naval forces and 345 personnel of the air forces were suspended from duty.

Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said: "The Ministry of National Defense and the Turkish Armed Forces continue their struggle with FETO decisively.

"The fight is carried out with all attention and precision, in line with the criteria determined by all force commandments, headquarters, unions and institutions as a whole, with no difference. This struggle continues as new information and documents are published."

Akar said the purge is making the Turkish military stronger and effective.

FETO and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the July 25, 2016 coup attempt which 251 people dead and nearly 2,200 injured.

